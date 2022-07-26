Sonia Gandhi ED deposition row: On camera, Congress leader manhandled by cops, thrown into police vehicle – WATCH

Delhi police officials on Tuesday were caught on camera manhandling Congress leader Srinivas BV, while he was being taken away for protesting against party chief Sonia Gandhi’s deposition before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald money laundering case for the second time in a week.

In the video, Srinivas BV is seen shouting at the cops while they are pulling his hair and forcing him inside a vehicle.

Sonia Gandhi’s second round of questioning started earlier today as she entered the ED office at 11:30 am along with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Like the first round, Priyanka was allowed to accompany her ailing mother, and sit in a separate room while the 75-year-old Congress leader was being interrogated. Sonia was summoned by the ED for the third time on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi left Sonia and Priyanka at the ED office and headed to the protest site at Vijay Chowk, where many Congress MPs had joined him after staging a walkout from the Parliament. The police detained all Congress leaders, with only Rahul left at Vijay Chowk. The police surrounded Rahul while he sat on a dharna. Soon after, they detained Rahul after he refused to leave the protest site. While being taken away by the cops, Rahul said, “PM Modi is the king.” Later on, he tweeted saying, “The ‘King’ of the country has ordered – who will ask questions on unemployment, inflation, wrong GST, Agneepath – put him in jail. Even though I am in custody now, even though it is a crime to raise the voice of the people in the country now, but they will never be able to break our spirits.”

Ten minutes from the ED main office where Sonia was being questioned, the area in front of the AICC headquarters at the Akbar Road resembled a battlefield as several Congress workers broke barricades and clashed with the police. The agitators were detained and sent on four separate buses to police stations.