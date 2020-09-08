Sonia Gandhi, dissenters come face to face at key Congress meet ahead of Monsoon session today

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the parliamentary strategy group on Tuesday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The meeting will also see Sonia come face to face with key writers of a letter that had left her party in a state of turmoil last month.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among 23 party leaders who had signed the letter. The 23 leaders had sought a full-time president, overhaul and internal elections. Azad and Sharma, both Rajya Sabha MPs, are also part of the parliamentary strategy group with whom Sonia will interact today.

Tuesday’s meeting of the parliamentary group would be the first meeting of the group since the August 24 meeting of the Congress Working Committee. Post the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi had included her loyalists in the parliamentary party to silent the dissenters.

The Congress is planning to corner the Modi government in the Parliament over a host of issues including the coronavirus crisis, India-China border row and economy.

The party is likely to oppose ordinances promulgated by the government including the one on PM Cares fund. The party will, however, support the overall taxation ordinance, pay cuts for MPs. It will oppose the executive decision of stopping the MPLAD funds for two years. It will also oppose the “One nation one market for farmers”.

The Parliament session will begin from September 14.