  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

By: |
Published: August 2, 2020 3:26 PM

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had earlier said that she was admitted for "routine tests and investigations".

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, sonia gandhi health update, latest news on Sonia gandhiOn Friday, the SGRH bulletin said, “Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement.” (File photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private facility here on July 30, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said. The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had earlier said that she was admitted for “routine tests and investigations”.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on July 30, 2020, evening at 7 pm, to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, was quoted as saying in a health bulletin.

Related News

On Friday, the SGRH bulletin said, “Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe
2Truncated, day-long monsoon session for Bihar legislature on Monday
3Akshaya Patra raises $950,000 in US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India