Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had earlier said that she was admitted for "routine tests and investigations".
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private facility here on July 30, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said. The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had earlier said that she was admitted for “routine tests and investigations”.
“Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on July 30, 2020, evening at 7 pm, to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, was quoted as saying in a health bulletin.
On Friday, the SGRH bulletin said, “Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement.”
