Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Published: November 25, 2019 10:01:32 AM

The Congress parliamentary strategy group, which includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, met here on Monday at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi

The Congress parliamentary strategy group, which includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, met here on Monday at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Maharashtra political situation, with the Congress likely to raise the issue of Devendra Fadnavis’ swearing-in along with Ajit Pawar in both houses of Parliament.

Government formation in Maharashtra has come under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court on Monday morning the letters of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.

After Fadnavis returned as the chief minister on Saturday, the Shiv Sena claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has a support of 165 MLAs and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145.

