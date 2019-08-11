Sonia Gandhi back as Congress president best decision under current circumstances: Amarinder Singh

Sonia Gandhi returns as party president almost 20 months after making way for his son Rahul in December 2017.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) decision to appoint Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party. Singh said that the outcome of the Saturday’s meeting was the best decision under the current circumstances, adding that she has the right experience to guide the party.

“Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhiji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide Congress. I wish her and the party all the best,” he said.

On Saturday late evening, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim president of the Congress. The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body. The Congress president’s post was lying vacant since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation following the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. The CWC and other top Congress leaders had earlier urged Rahul to take back his resignation, but the latter refused pleas by party members.

Other Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana also welcomed Sonia’s appointment as interim president.

Former Union minister and sitting MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur said, “Great news! Sonia Gandhi appointed Congress president again. Look forward with much hope and determination towards this decision. Your valuable experience will help us in steering the party.” Preneet is the wife of Amarinder Singh.

Former Union minister and party’s Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari said that Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances.

“Overseeing the affairs of Congress for several years, Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances. Welcoming Congress Working Committee’s decision to pass on the reins to her by nominating her as the interim President,” he said in a tweet.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too welcomed Sonia’s appointment. He said that the party will be further strengthened under her able leadership.

Sonia Gandhi returns as party president almost 20 months after making way for his son Rahul in December 2017. She led the party for almost 19 years before she quit the post citing health reasons. Her return comes two months after the Congress suffered a massive drubbing in the general elections under Rahul’s leadership. The Congress won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, only eight seats more than its 2014 tally. The party doesn’t enjoy the status of the official Opposition party in the Lok Sabha.