‘Sonia Gandhi at forefront of hate speech’: BJP hits back at Congress for JPC demand over alleged Facebook links

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is at the forefront of hate speech.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back strongly at the Congress for demanding a joint parliamentary probe into alleged ties between the saffron party and Facebook. Amit Malviya, national in-charge of the BJP IT cell, said that allegations levelled against the party are not true and alleged that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is at the forefront of hate speech.

“This is ridiculous to suggest that the BJP is aligned to Facebook. In fact, in the run up to the 2019 general elections, Facebook removed 700 pages and most of them were aligned to nationalist agenda,” he said.

“As far as hate speech is concerned, Sonia Gandhi is at the forefront of it. Her divisive speech led to riots and destruction in Delhi,” Amit Malviya added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘losers who cannot influence people even in their own party’ after the latter accused the BJP and RSS of influencing Facebook policies.

“Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?” Prasad said.

Prasad’s response came after Rahul in a tweet accused the BJP and RSS of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in the country. “They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” he had tweeted.

Rahul’s allegation was based on an article published in The Wall Street Journal which claimed that Facebook has flouted its own rules in taking actions against hate speech circulated by BJP leaders.

The Congress party is now demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into alleged BJP-Facebook links. The parliamentary committee on IT, which is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also took note of the report and said that it will seek an explanation from the US-based social media giant.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from Facebook about these reports and what they propose to do about hate-speech in India,” he tweeted.