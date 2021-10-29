Sonia Gandhi appoints 1984 Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress; SAD, BJP hit back

National Spokesperson BJP Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress over the move. (PTI)

In a move that has given opposition Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP new ammunition in Punjab, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Jagdish Tytler as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. It may be recalled that Tytler is a key accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Sonia Gandhi yesterday appointed 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Congress. The appointment order was issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. The Delhi Congress executive committee now has 87 members.

Tytler and former Delhi Congress chief JP Agarwal, former Congress General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi, former ministers Kapil Sibal, Ajay Maken and Krishna Tirath were also named as accused in the case. Jagdish Tytler is the second top Congress leader after Sajjan Kumar named in the case.

The CBI had filed closure reports in the Tytler case in 2007, 2009 and 2014 but Delhi’s Karkardooma court has rejected it asking the CBI to continue its probe. Lakhwinder Kaur, who lost her husband in the Gurdwara Pul Bangash attack, had appealed in the court against CBI’s closure report.

National Spokesperson BJP Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress over the move. “Shame on the congress for yet again hurting the sentiments of Indians, especially members of Sikh & Punjabi community Jagdish Tytler is an accused in the 1984 Sikh Riots. Congress failed to provide justice to the victims, rewarded the perpetrators of crime,” he said.

Another BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Sonia Gandhi has appointed Jagdish Tytler, who is an accused in the Congress sponsored 1984 Sikh genocide, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Sikh lives don’t matter for the Congress party? Is Punjab listening?”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and party’s national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is how Congress rubs salt at wounds of Sikhs! Congress High Command made one of the prime culprits and masterminds of Sikh Genocide, Jagdish Tytler, permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.”

Sirsa also questioned the silence of Punjab Congress leaders on the issue. “What a shame that congress continues to Garland killers of Sikhs & someone whose case is pending with CBI Jagdish Tytler. But Punjab Congress leaders are still silent,” he said.