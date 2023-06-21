Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the situation in Manipur and appealed for peace and harmony to return in the state. The senior Congress leader’s remarks come amid continuing ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3.

In a video message put out today evening, Sonia Gandhi said that the “unprecedented violence” in Manipur has left a “deep wound” in the conscience of our nation and urged the people of the state to rebuild trust and emerge stronger from the trial.

“I express my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. I am deeply saddened to see people forced to flee the only place they call home and leave behind all that they’ve built over a lifetime. It is heart-breaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other,” she said.

In her appeal, Gandhi said that Manipur has embraced people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds and noted the tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, but a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness.

“Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit,” she said urgung the people of the state for peace and harmony.

“As a mother I understand your pain and I appeal to your good conscience to lead the way. It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal,” she added.

Opposition questions PM’s ‘stoic silence’

On Tuesday, leaders of 10 Opposition parties wrote to the Prime Minister, questioning his slence on the matter and appealed to him to intervene and resolve the crisis.

In a hard-hitting letter signed by the leaders of these parties, they accused PM Modi of ignoring the feelings of the people of Manipur by not giving an audience to them and wondered if the BJP governments at the Centre and in the northeastern state had any hidden agenda in not showing the resolve to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

The Opposition parties blamed “the divide and rule politics of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state for having failed to contain the violence in Manipur”. They also accused Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, terming him as the “architect of present ethnic violence”, and said the clashes could have been averted had he taken preventive measures and prompt actions.