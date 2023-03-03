Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital, condition stable

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday due to fever. The hospital’s health bulletin said that her condition is stable.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, “on account of fever”.

“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the bulletin added.

The former Congress president was admitted to the same hospital in January for a routine check-up.

Her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which had entered Uttar Pradesh.