Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of orchestrating attack in JNU, says CAA protests show ‘frustration’ in youth

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of orchestrating attack on the JNU campus on January 5 that led to a number of students and teachers getting injured. Addressing an all-party meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the interim party chief said that the government stands exposed in its inability to govern the country. “Nation watched in horror at BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU coming so soon after what happened in Jamia, BHU, Allahabad University and AMU and other institutions of higher learning. Modi-Shah government stands exposed for its inability to govern and provide security to people,” she said at the meeting as per ANI.

Hitting out at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah further, Sonia Gandhi accused them of misleading the country on the issue of CAA as well as NRC. “Prime Minister and Home Minister have misled the people. They have contradicted their own statements of only weeks ago, and continue with their provocative statements while remaining insensitive to the state suppression and violence that is increasingly becoming commonplace,” she added.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand last month, home minister Amit Shah had said that NRC will be introduced in the country and the all intruders will be thrown out. However, days later, PM Modi contradicted his home minister’s statement at a rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, saying nothing was discussed by the government on NRC except that in Assam.

Further speaking at the meeting on Monday, Sonia Gandhi observed that the protests by the youth show their frustrations and anger which is in the open now and that the police response in Delhi as well as in Uttar Pradesh has been “partisan.”

“Government has let loose reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines. There’s unprecedented turmoil. The constitution is being undermined and instruments of governance being misused,” she further said.