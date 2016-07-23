Sonia flags off bus yatra to UP

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday flagged off here a three-day bus yatra to Uttar Pradesh which is intended to inform the people about the failures of successive non-Congress governments in the state.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday flagged off here a three-day bus yatra to Uttar Pradesh which is intended to inform the people about the failures of successive non-Congress governments in the state.

The bus yatra, with a message ’27 saal, UP behal’, will travel through Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha and Moradabad on the first day and halt at Moradabad for the night.

In the next two days, the bus will cover Rampur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj and Kanpur.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders including Sheila Dikshit — the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2017 assembly elections — and newly-appointed state party chief Raj Babbar were present at the flag off.

“As we start our 27 Saal, UP Behal Yatra, I seek your support and blessings,” Dikshit said.

Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Babbar and Dikshit will address public rallies during the bus yatra.