Sonbhadra killing: DM, SP removed with immediate effect

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra with immediate effect following an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said departmental proceedings were initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Anikt Kumar Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Patil.

The action by the UP government comes a day after the additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government, he said.

Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in the clash after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.