Sonali Phogat hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper. (Video grab)

Sonali Phogat Hisar, Sonali Phogat BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat has landed herself in a major controversy after she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper. The TikTok star-turned-politician had contested the Assembly polls from Adampur, but lost to Congress’ heavyweight Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress.

The incident took place during Phogat’s visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar on Friday. The footage showed her hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper and shouting.

“How dare you abuse me?” Sonali Phogat can be heard saying at one point in the video and hitting Sultan with a slipper.

The video also showed police personnel at the spot but they remained mute spectators.

Watch video: Sonali Phogat beats Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper

According to reports, Phogat reportedly had a heated exchange with Sultan after farmers complained that he was creating hurdles in the procurement process.

Meanwhile, Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia said Sultan Singh has filed a complaint against Sonali.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP-led government in Haryana and demanded that CM Manohar Lal Khattar take action against Sonia Phogat.

“These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?” he tweeted.