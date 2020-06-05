  • MORE MARKET STATS

TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat beats official with slipper in Hisar in full public view – Video

By: |
Updated: June 5, 2020 6:30:17 PM

Sonali Phogat TikTok star: Sonali Phogat's video beating Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper has gone viral.

sonali phogat viral video Sonali Phogat hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper. (Video grab)

Sonali Phogat Hisar, Sonali Phogat BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat has landed herself in a major controversy after she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper. The TikTok star-turned-politician had contested the Assembly polls from Adampur, but lost to Congress’ heavyweight Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress.

Related News

The incident took place during Phogat’s visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar on Friday. The footage showed her hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper and shouting.

“How dare you abuse me?” Sonali Phogat can be heard saying at one point in the video and hitting Sultan with a slipper.

The video also showed police personnel at the spot but they remained mute spectators.

Watch video: Sonali Phogat beats Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper

According to reports, Phogat reportedly had a heated exchange with Sultan after farmers complained that he was creating hurdles in the procurement process.

Meanwhile, Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia said Sultan Singh has filed a complaint against Sonali.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP-led government in Haryana and demanded that CM Manohar Lal Khattar take action against Sonia Phogat.

“These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?” he tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat beats official with slipper in Hisar in full public view – Video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Govt staff must report to work once a week or face pay cut
2UP: Teacher works as proxy at 25 schools, makes Rs 1 crore in just 13 months
3Jodhpur: Cop kneels on man’s neck for not wearing a mask, video goes viral – Watch