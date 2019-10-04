Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: BJP has picked this TikTok sensation to contest from Adampur seat

Sonali Phogat has huge fan following on TikTok. (Photo: TikTok video grab)

Adampur BJP candidate: The Bharatiya Janata Party is banking on glamour to capture the important Adampur seat in the upcoming Harayana Assembly elections. The party has fielded TikTok star and TV actor Sonali Phogat against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in this Jat dominated seat. Bishnoi is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Sonali Phogat, who regularly shares her video in which she lip-syncs hit Bollywood songs, has a huge fan following on the video-sharing app TikTok. She has also worked in a few television shows.

While Phogat, who originally hails from Fatehabad in Haryana, may have earned lakhs of followers online, she may find the electoral battle tough as she would up against someone whose family has a strong political background.

Kuldeep Bishnoi had won the 2014 assembly election from Adampur on Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) ticket had got a massive 47.1 per cent votes in his favour. However, HJC merged with the Congress in 2016.

Phogat, however, is not a novice in the field. She is the national vice president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and in charge of Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana. Sonali Phogat’s experience of working in the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand may come in handy in Adampur which is considered to be a bastion of the Congress. She is also a member of BJP’s National Executive Committee.

Voting for Haryana Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 21 and counting of votes is scheduled to be held three days later in October 24.