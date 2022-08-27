Sonali Phogat death case LIVE updates: Accused sent to 10-day police remand, drug peddler and Curlies owner arrested

Sonali Phogat death, murder case: Two accused in the Sonali Phogat death case — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh — were produced before a court in Mapusa town by Anjuna police on Saturday, and have been remanded to 10-day police custody. BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report had revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case. Meanwhile, Goa police has arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar on Saturday, according to ANI.

Live Updates

15:04 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Owner of Curlies beach shack arrested Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlie's restaurant in Anjuna beach where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, and drugs dealer Dattaprasad Gaonkar are arrested, reports NDTV. Both have been named as accused in the drugs case. 14:55 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Accused in 10-day police remand Goa court remands accused duo Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi in ten-day police custody on Saturday, PTI reports 14:54 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Two accused brought to court Anjuna police brought two accused — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh — to court on Saturday. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563424970327281666 14:52 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Full support from day 1, says Goa CM Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, “Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100%. At present, they (accused) are in the custody and an investigation is going on…” (ANI) https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563406017278357506 14:36 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Team will be sent to Haryana, Goa DGP “We'll send one team to Haryana to verify some allegations & suspicions levelled by the family because those doubts would also have bearing on the investigation. As per the briefing by the Investigating Officer, Goa Police's investigation is going in the correct direction,” says DGP. (ANI) https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563441754908504066 14:35 (IST) 27 Aug 2022 Sonali Phogat death case: Drug peddler arrested, says DGP Goa “Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. Owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. Investigation is going on well. Multiple teams are working. We will send one team to Haryana too,” Jaspal Singh, DGP, Goa (ANI)