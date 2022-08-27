Sonali Phogat death case LIVE updates: Accused sent to 10-day police remand, drug peddler and Curlies owner arrested

Sonali Phogat death, murder case: Two accused in the Sonali Phogat death case — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh — were produced before a court in Mapusa town by Anjuna police on Saturday, and have been remanded to 10-day police custody. BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report had revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case. Meanwhile, Goa police has arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar on Saturday, according to ANI.
Also Read: Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM assures of full support to investigation; Curlies restaurant owner among 2 fresh arrests
Sonali Phogat death case, Sonali Phogat death news, Sonali Phogat murder live updates, Sonali Phogat Curlies, Curlies goa owner arrested
Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlie's restaurant in Anjuna beach where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, and drugs dealer Dattaprasad Gaonkar are arrested, reports NDTV. Both have been named as accused in the drugs case.
Goa court remands accused duo Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi in ten-day police custody on Saturday, PTI reports
Anjuna police brought two accused — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh — to court on Saturday.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, “Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100%. At present, they (accused) are in the custody and an investigation is going on…” (ANI)
“We'll send one team to Haryana to verify some allegations & suspicions levelled by the family because those doubts would also have bearing on the investigation. As per the briefing by the Investigating Officer, Goa Police's investigation is going in the correct direction,” says DGP. (ANI)
“Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. Owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. Investigation is going on well. Multiple teams are working. We will send one team to Haryana too,” Jaspal Singh, DGP, Goa (ANI)
Goa police said that the two accused had allegedly spiked her drink and mixed some “obnoxious substance” in water, and forced her to drink it, while the trio was partying at the popular Goa joint named Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. The accused have been arrested under Section 302 (34) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A murder case against them were based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Rinku, a senior Goa Police officer said on Thursday.