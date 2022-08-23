Sonali Phogat passes away: Sonali Phogat, an actress-turned-politician who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, passed away of a heart attack in Goa. She was 42. “I have learnt about the sad demise of Sonali Phogat. It is really sad news,” Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said.



According to BJP Hisar president Capt Bhupender, Phogat was with her associates in Goa where she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday. “Certain formalities are being completed there at Goa, after which her body shall be brought to Haryana,” he said.

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Having joined the BJP in 2008, Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections against Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Adampur assembly seat but lost. During her tenure with the BJP, Phogat served as national vice president of BJP’s Maliha Morcha and was also chief of the saffron party’s tribal wing in several states like Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

A former Tik Tok star, Phogat was a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has also anchored for Hisar Doordarshan and featured in “The Story of Badmashgarh” directed by Ameet Choudhary, besides acting in a TV show, “Amma” and some Haryanvi movies.

Survived by three sisters and a brother, Phogat studied at an institute located in Noida. She was born on September 21, 1979, in Bhuthan, a small village in Hisar, Haryana.