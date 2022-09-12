Sonali Phogat death case to be handed over to CBI, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. “After growing demands of handing over the case to the CBI, especially following the requests of her son, we have decided to do the same. I will be writing to the Home Minister conveying the people’s wishes in this regard,” Sawant told reporters.

Last month, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed that his Goa counterpart is likely to transfer the case to the central probe agency. The 42-year-old politician, hailing from Haryana’s Hisar, was brought dead to the hospital on August 22. Initially, it was suspected that she had died of cardiac arrest. However, after her siblings raised concerns over the manner in which she died, the Goa police started investigating the case.

After a preliminary probe, the police arrested Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and close aide Sukhwinder Singh. The owner of the Curlies cafe in Goa’s Anjuna Beach Edwin Nunes was also arrested under the NDPS Act. He was later released on bail. CCTV footage accessed by the Goa Police showed Phogat partying with Singh and Sangwan at Curlies before she was brought back to her hotel in an intoxicated state following which, she was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital. Drug peddlers, identified as Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar, were also arrested in the case.

After being arrested, prime accused Sangwan confessed to have spiked Phogat’s drinks with drugs, forcing her to take it before taking her to the washroom at the Curlies.

On September 10, a court in Mapusa sent Sangwan and Singh to 13-day judicial remand in connection with the case.

The police claim that it has found during the investigation that Sangwan’s intention was to grab Phogat’s properties, that included her farmhouse.