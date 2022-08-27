Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM assures of full support to investigation; Curlies restaurant owner among 2 fresh arrests

Following the demise of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat in Goa, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government will provide full support to the state police, as investigations are underway.

“Full support from day one in the investigation. Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police 100 per cent. At present, they (accused) are in custody and an investigation is going on,” he said while talking to reporters in Panaji.

Two accused in the murder case – Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh — have been sent to 10-day police custody, ANI reported. The duo, who confessed to spiking her drink with “obnoxious elements”, were arrested by the Goa police. They were produced in court today.

Meanwhile, Goa police have arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar on Saturday, according to ANI.

Phogat was cremated at her hometown in Haryana’s Hisar on Friday. Her brother Rinku Dhaka, who had alleged foul play in her death, said that the family was satisfied with the investigation in the case.

The 42-year-old actor, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Inspector General of Police, Goa, Omvir Singh said that Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh who had come to Goa along with Phogat on August 22 confessed that they had intentionally made her drink an “obnoxious” chemical, before taking her to the washroom at around 4:30 AM for two hours when she had “completely lost her senses”.

He said that the duo has been arrested under Section 302 (34) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after a murder case was registered based on the complaint of the victim’s brother Rinku Dhaka.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has now joined hands with the BJP. She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.