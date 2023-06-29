Son sets up camera suspecting father of ‘black magic’: Here’s the shocking truth he found

A 68-year old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl, one of his neighbours, in April. The incident shot to light through a video of the alleged act that the son of the accused ended up recording on his mobile phone that he had secretly set up after a suspicion that his father was into black magic, said police.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident took place between April 20-30. “The families of the accused and that of the victim were very close…the accused used to frequently sexually harass her in the past. On the day in question, he called the victim to his house on some pretext and raped her inside one of the rooms,” said the officer.

Also Read: Delhi: Man murders wife on suspicion of affair in Narela, dies by suicide

A case has been registered against the accused under the IPC sections pertaining to sexual assault and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The 40-year old son sent the footage to the father of the minor girl who filed a complaint in the police station. Police have also detained the son under the IT act and a neighbour who tried to dissuade the victim’s father from filing a police complaint.

Also Read: Delhi: Businessman robbed of Rs 4 lakh cash, scooter at Kashmere Gate in third robbery in 10 days

The investigation revealed that the son of the accused suspected his father over ‘Black Magic’ and fixed a mobile camera in his room in order to gain evidence against him.

“We are interrogating the son of the accused who sent the video to the victim’s father…he told us that he was annoyed over his father’s “suspicious activities” and suspected that he did black magic inside the house…he fixed a mobile in one corner of the room and hid it carefully with a cloth so that his father could not spot it while he was inside,” the police said.