Son of ex-BSF soldier who posted video criticising quality of food served to troops found dead

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:04 PM

In 2017, Tej Bahadur had shared some video clips criticising the quality of food being served to security forces posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan.

Kumbh Mela 2019Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav was away in Prayagraj to attend the Kumbh Mela 2019. (IE)

The son of a sacked Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who was dismissed from the service for posting videos criticising the quality of food served to soldiers, was found dead at their home in Rewari district in Haryana. The 22-year-old Rohit’s body was recovered from a locked room of the family’s home where he was lying on a bed holding a gun in his hands.

According to the police, the family called to report a suicide.

“We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands,” Haryana police said.

Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav was away in Prayagraj to attend the Kumbh Mela 2019. “We have informed him,” police said.

In 2017, Tej Bahadur had shared some video clips criticising the quality of food being served to security forces posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan. He served as a BSF constable of 29 Battalion at Mandi Mandir headquarters and was posted at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district.

The former soldier was dismissed from the service by the Summary Security Force Court at Samba. He was found guilty of neglect to obey general orders of the BSF in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the standard operating procedure. He also posted his photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instruction.

Kumbh Mela
