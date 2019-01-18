Son of BSF constable, dismissed for complaining about poor food, found dead

Police said as per the statement of Tej Bahadur Yadav, he had hidden his licensed weapon in the house but his son somehow traced it out.

The 20-year-old son of a former BSF constable, who was sacked after he posted a video online complaining about poor quality food served to the troops, was found dead at his home in Haryana’s Rewari district, police said Friday. Rohit Yadav was found dead with bullet injuries on his temple at his home in Madhu Vihar locality on Thursday, they said.

His father Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from the force after he posted the video online complaining about poor quality food being served to the troops on icy heights along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, had gone to Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh, police said. His mother was also not at home when the incident took place, they added.

Police said as per the statement of Tej Bahadur Yadav, he had hidden his licensed weapon in the house but his son somehow traced it out. The bullet probably got fired when his only son was fiddling with the pistol, they said quoting the statement of the father, who returned home Friday morning.

His body was lying in a pool of blood with his father’s licensed pistol in his hand, said a police official of Rewari Model Town police station. Police said inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated in the case. Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from the force on charges of indiscipline.