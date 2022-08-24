‘Something fishy is going on’: Sister claims Sonali Phogat called her day before death, demands CBI probe

A day after Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death, her family has raised serious concerns over the mysterious circumstances under which she passed away. The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician passed away on Monday night after she suffered a heart-attack on Monday night. A case of “unnatural death” has been registered by the local police.

Demanding a CBI probe, her sister Rupesh told news agency ANI, “My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem.”

Rupesh further added that before her death, she had got a call from her sister who said that “something fishy is going on.” “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp & said that something fishy is going on… later, she cut the call & then didn’t pick up,” Rupesh further told ANI.

Before her death, Sonali had gone out partying in Goa and returned to her place the next day. Soon after, she was admitted to the hospital. According to police officials, her post-mortem will be conducted today and will be videographed as well. The police is expected to reach the Goa Medical College shortly along with Sonali’s family, as per reports.

Hailing from Haryana’s Fatehabad, Sonali was married to Sanjay Phogat, who also died under mysterious circumstances back in 2016 at his farmhouse. Sonali was also a popular face in TikTok. She had unsuccessfully contested against then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Adampur Assembly constituency. She was made the National Vice-President of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha and was heading the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh.