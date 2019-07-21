Someone sabotaged your literary credibility: Javed Akhtar after Shashi Tharoor wrongly quotes Mirza Ghalib

Lyricist Javed Akhtar after noticing his gaffe gave a piece of advice to the Congress leader.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his impeccable English speaking and writing skills, on Sunday found himself in an embarrassing situation after wrongly quoting Mirza Ghalib. Tharoor, who is Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, also wished the famous Urdu poet on incorrect birth date. Tharoor posted a few lines, purportedly written by the legendary Urdu poet, wishing him on his 220th birthday.

ख़ुदा की मोहब्बत को फ़ना कौन करेगा?

सभी बन्दे नेक हों तो गुनाह कौन करेगा?

ऐ ख़ुदा मेरे दोस्तों को सलामत रखना

वरना मेरी सलामती की दुआ कौन करेगा

और रखना मेरे दुश्मनों को भी महफूज़

वरना मेरी तेरे पास आने की दुआ कौन करेगा…!!!

Mirza Ghalib’s 220th birthday. So many great lines…. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

But soon after posting his tweet, Tharoor realised his mistake he made in Ghalib’s birthday which falls on December 7. He was quick to rectify it and tweeted: “Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway!”

Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

What Tharoor did not realise was that the lines he shared were also not written by Ghalib. Lyricist Javed Akhtar after noticing his gaffe gave a piece of advice to the Congress leader and said: “Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility.”

Shashi ji , who ever has given you these lines should never be trusted again . It is obvious that some one had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage you literary credibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Tharoor’s tweet also woke up the poets hidden in his followers and the thread was soon full with poetry. Akhtar also responded to tweets from many others who had shared Ghalib’s lines and informed them that the lines were not by the poet.

This too is not Ghalib . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Zaid saheb please have some mercy on poor Ghalib and leave him alone . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

On being rectified by the famous lyricist, Tharoor wrote a heartfelt post on Twitter and also quipped that whenever people like the lines of a poem, they quickly attribute them to Ghalib. “Thanks to Javed Akhtar & other friends, I realize I’ve been had. The lines are not Ghalib’s. Just as every clever quote is attributed to Winston Churchill even if he never said it, so it seems that whenever people like a shayari, they credit Ghalib for it! Apologies,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.