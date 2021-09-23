‘Some photographs are harder to copy’: Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi over his US flight pic

As the photo went viral, Congress also took to Twitter to share some pictures of former PM Manmohan Singh to take a jibe at PM Modi.

The Congress party today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter shared his photograph en route to the United States on board the Air India One. PM Modi is in America on a four-day visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. In the photo shared by PM Narendra Modi, he can be seen going through some files on board the flight. “A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work,” PM Modi captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram.

As the photo went viral, Congress also took to Twitter to share some pictures of former PM Manmohan Singh to take a jibe at PM Modi. In the photos shared by the Congress, Singh was seen addressing the media onboard his flights. “Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One,” said the Congress.

Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One. pic.twitter.com/JiYlQcX0HE — Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2021

The Congress took the swipe in reference to one of the Opposition’s biggest criticisms against the PM that he is yet to address a press conference and take open questions from the journalists since he assumed office in 2014.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also hit out at the PM accusing him of PR stunt. “Can you spot someone who is ‘Faking it’ for PR?” he said.

Can you spot someone

who is 'Faking it' for PR? pic.twitter.com/F1Gz3gsHCe — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 23, 2021

Srinivas also asked, “What is he going to sell now?”

1. Papers on the Left

2. EyeSight on the Right

3. Mobile is lighting up behind the papers. BTW What is going on? pic.twitter.com/u5IhmnKHsP — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 22, 2021

Several prime ministers in the past have ben spotted working onboard their flights while visiting different destinations. Former PMs including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh have been clicked working during their flights. The PM’s post, too, did not make any criticism or comparisons with his predecessors.