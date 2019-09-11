Some people get hyper on mere mention of ‘Om’ and ‘Cow’, PM Modi hits out at critics in Mathura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses anevent in Mathura on Wednesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed his critics saying that some people tend to take exception whenever they hear words like ‘Om’ and ‘cow’. Soon after launching National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Mathura, the PM said that such people believe that the nation is going to the 16th century, but in the process end up harming the nation.

“Whenever some people hears words like Om and Cow, they get concerned that the nation is moving back to 16th-17th century. These people have left no stone unturned to destroy the nation,” the PM said at the event.

In recent times, the Uttar Pradesh government has come out with a number of policies for bovines and has also kept aside Rs 500 crore for conservation of cows and other domisticated animals.

Hitting back at PM Modi over his remarks against his critics, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in Constitution right to life and equality has been given to humans, I hope PM will keep it in mind.” The Centre and the Opposition have been at loggerheads on several occasions over gau rakshaks indulging in violence in the name of cow protection. Incidents of lynching in the name of cow protection have also brought the government bad name. In his first term, the Prime Minister had referred to such people indulging in violence under the garb of cow protection as anti-social elements.

Funded by the Centre till 2024, the Rs 12,652 crore programme aims at providing vaccination 500 million livestock, that include cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. The government has also targetted vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves every year in order to fight the brucellosis disease, an infection that is transmitted from animals to humans.

PM @narendramodi hits out at critics, says protecting cows not regressive.

India Today’s @Milan_reports tells you more about it.#ITVideo

More videos: https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/B4FFBYsCLK — India Today (@IndiaToday) September 11, 2019

In Mathura, the PM also asked people to not to use single use plastic. Modi observed that the use of plastic pose not only pose danger to environment, but also led to the killing of livestock and fish.

He also sat with women to separate plastic from waste at a ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme. The PM helped them sift through the waste, giving a strong message in his mission to end plastic use in the country.