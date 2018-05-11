Some Goa Congressmen may meet Amit Shah on May 13, says Minister Vishwajit Rane

Rane asked reporters to keep a watch for those from the Congress who would be meeting Shah. (PTI)

A senior minister in the Goa government today said that many Congressmen were in touch with the BJP and some of them may seek an appointment with the party’s national president Amit Shah when he is in the state on May 13. “There are a lot of Congressmen who are in touch with the BJP. They may even seek an appointment with BJP president Amit Shah when he visits Goa on May 13,” state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters at a press conference here. He said that it is this “insecurity” on the part of the Congress that was making it raise the demand of a change in the leadership of the state government due to the unavailability of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Rane asked reporters to keep a watch for those from the Congress who would be meeting Shah. He said that Parrikar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the United States of America, was in regular touch with his ministerial colleagues and was advising them on various issues.

“The CM is in touch with all the ministers on a weekly basis. Whatever issues there are, they are being addressed by interacting with the CM. Any scheme or issue of the government is being resolved,” Rane said. Accusing the Congress of raising this demand (of a leadership change) to “keep its own flock together”, Rane said that Parrikar had the mandate of the people.

Rane, while stating that Parrikar was responding well to treatment, however, refused to talk of a date by which the Goa CM was expected to be back to lead the state government. “But I feel we should give him this exemption as he has been serving Goa all his life. I am sure he knows his responsibility as CM,” Rane told reporters. He added that there was no instability in the state government nor were there any issues between its constituents. “This government will last its full five year term. It is running well. Every minister is performing and delivering,” he claimed.