Some curbs back in; Centre says banks, markets open for Eid in Kashmir

Police checkpoints were also placed on some roads leading to the old quarter of the city, and some streets in central Srinagar.

WHILE THE Centre said it had taken a number of measures to bring back “normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on the eve of Eid on Sunday, reports from the Valley said some restrictions had been reimposed.

A Reuters report said a police van was seen driving around a part of Srinagar, announcing that restrictions had been imposed again and asking people to stay indoors. Police checkpoints were also placed on some roads leading to the old quarter of the city, and some streets in central Srinagar.

The report quoted a senior state government official as saying that an assessment of the situation would be made after a video-conference with senior police and administration officials from all the districts in the Valley. “I do not think we will allow large gatherings,” he was quoted as saying.

On Friday, after prohibitory orders were relaxed for the first time since the security lockdown, following the government’s decision to revoke the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories, some incidents of stone-pelting were reported.

According to the Reuters report, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said 1,000-1,500 people were returning from praying at mosques on Friday when “some miscreants” started pelting stones at security officials. “It was a reaction to stone pelting by these miscreants that one or two rounds of pump action gun was fired,” Singh told Reuters, adding that four to five men suffered injuries. Around 300 local leaders had been detained, and some of them had been taken out of Kashmir, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday that banks, ATMs and quite a few markets were kept open, “2.5 lakh sheep” were made available, and the district magistrates had made “elaborate arrangements” for Eid. Mobile vans have been deployed for door-to-door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs, and “six mandies/ markets” have been established in Srinagar city, it said.

Treasuries, banks and ATMs have been made functional, replenishment of cash in ATMs has been ensured on regular basis and people are withdrawing money from ATMs as and when required, it said, adding that salaries of all employees and wages of casual labourers too have been released in advance.

Ration ‘ghats’ in every district have started functioning to supply groceries. Of the 3,697 ration ‘ghats’ in Kashmir division, 3,557 have been made operational to provide essentials to the public. Special and elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe return of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will commence on August 18. All deputy commissioners have nominated nodal officers to be stationed at the airport from August 18, to facilitate their return to their homes.