We went to question Kolkata police commissioner in chit-fund scam case, would have arrested if he hadn’t cooperated: CBI

By: | Updated: February 3, 2019 10:17 PM

Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister landed at Kumar's residence and fired salvo at the Centre, alleging political vindictiveness.

The CBI move took an unprecedented turn after the team was stopped from entering the house and a number of agency officers were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained.

CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava said the agency’s officials had gone to Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him in chit fund scan cases on Sunday and “we would have rounded him up if he hadn’t cooperated with us”. The CBI move took an unprecedented turn after the team was stopped from entering the house and a number of agency officers were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained. Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister landed at Kumar’s residence and fired salvo at the Centre, alleging political vindictiveness.

In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials reached the CGO Complex — the state headquarters of CBI. Reacting to the fast-paced developments, Srivastava said, “We had gone there to investigate him. And if he hadn’t cooperated with us we would have rounded him up.” Asked about police officials cordoning off the CBI offices and his residence, he said, “I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house.”

However, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Tripathi said the CBI officers have been let go from the police station after questioning. “They just said they had come for a secret operation. We don’t know what kind of operation it is,” Tripathi said. Later in the evening, central forces arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata which was already cordoned off by the city police, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. We went to question Kolkata police commissioner in chit-fund scam case, would have arrested if he hadn’t cooperated: CBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition