Some bromance this! Tej Pratap felicitates Tejashwi with Ram-Leela like Mukut – watch video

Janata Dal-United leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday felicitated his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav with a crown. Tej Pratap’s gesture was his attempt to refute rumours of a rift between the two brothers. “Tejashwi will go far, he will keep moving ahead, people who envy him, let them envy,” Tej Pratap said on the 22nd foundation day of his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“I will bless Tejashwi, felicitate him with a mukut, some people create rift between us,” Tej Pratap added. (Tejashwi ko abhi aur aage badhna hai, badhte jaana hai, jo log jalte hain jalne dijiye. Hum aashirwad denge Tejashwi ko, mukut pehenayenge. Kuch log darare paida karte hain humare beech)

After the announcement, Tejashwi literally went ahead and felicitated Tejashwi with a Mukut. Just before he did so, he took over the microphone at the podium and declared to mediapersons: “Isko theek se dikhlaiyega (Please show this prominently),” he said.

It has been reported that Tej Pratap’s name was missing from a list of dignitaries who would be attending the party’s 22nd foundation day. The missing name added gist to speculations about a rift within party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.

However, Tej Pratap and his newly-wedded wife’s poster was seen at the party’s state headquarters in Patna. The posters featured all members of the family currently active in politics.

Tej Pratap, the former Health Minister of Bihar, is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, the party and the Yadav family have favoured Lalu’s younger son, Tejashwi, to head political affairs. Reacting to the omission of his name, Tej Pratap rubbished speculations about a rift within the family.

“What is so big about my name not featuring in a list of RJD leaders on the invitation card? My name and my photographs can be found on all the posters and banners put up by the party,” he had said.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had alleged that his Facebook account was “hacked” by the BJP-RSS to create a rift in his family and weaken his party.