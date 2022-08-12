‘Sole Yadav party MLA’: Bihar Congress leader writes to Sonia Gandhi, demands ministerial berth by virtue of caste

Enthused by the return of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government following Nitish Kumar’s U-turn in Bihar, Congress MLA from Khagaria Sadar, Chhatrapati Yadav, has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding that he be considered for a berth in the new cabinet headed by the Chief Minister.

“I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, formally requesting them to consider me since my induction into the cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly, the Yadavs. I am the only Yadav MLA from the party in Bihar,” Yadav said, according to PTI.

“My late father Rajendra Prasad Yadav had served in the cabinet headed by three chief ministers, Bindeshwari Dubey, Bhagwat Jha Azad and Jagannath Mishra,” he said.

The Congress party, with 19 MLAs in the 242-member House, is hopeful of getting four ministerial berths in the cabinet expansion which is likely to be undertaken next week. Left parties, which collectively have 16 MLAs, have decided to support the government from outside.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha, however, maintained that “the number and the names are both decided by the high command. We are waiting to hear from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.

The cabinet currently comprises only CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. While the RJD has demanded 16 ministerial berths in the Cabinet, the JD(U) is tipped to settle at 13. The maximum number of ministers permitted in the government is 35, including the CM and his deputy.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on August 9 announced that he has decided to exit the National Democratic Alliance, snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later in the day, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to the Governor, but returned as CM within a span of 24 hours after meeting the Governor for a second time to stake claim to form the government with the support of the RJD, Congress, HAM, Left parties and an Independent.