Soldier injured in sniper fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 12:39 AM

The officials said the injured soldier was administered first aid at a local military hospital and later airlifted to the Army's Command Hospital for specialised treatment.

The officials said the injured soldier was administered first aid at a local military hospital and later airlifted to the Army's Command Hospital for specialised treatment. (Reuters/FILE)

An Army soldier was injured on Saturday in sniper fire apparently from across the border along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. The soldier was manning a forward post in Kalal area of Naushera sector when he was hit by a bullet apparently fired by a Pakistani sniper, they said.

The officials said the injured soldier was administered first aid at a local military hospital and later airlifted to the Army’s Command Hospital for specialised treatment. There have been frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since the beginning of 2019. Some violations were also reported from the International Border last month.

