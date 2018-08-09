Solar energy benefits must reach farmers, says PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister suggested that farmers might gain through appropriate interventions such as solar pumps, and user-friendly solar cooking solutions.

Benefits of solar power, the generation capacity of which increased 10 times in the last four years, must reach farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials while appraising the performance of the government’s energy infrastructure projects on Tuesday. The review meeting was attended by top officials from the infrastructure-related ministries, the NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The government is planning to ramp up the solar pump distribution target to at least 15 lakh units per year, power minister RK Singh said on Tuesday. The ministry is deliberating on a scheme to help farmers with fallow land through solar-based technologies, the minister said at the government and business partnership conclave, organised by NITI Aayog, Confederation of Indian Industry and the UN.