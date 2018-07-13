Solar Eclipse 2018 in India timings, date, astrology, precautions: All you need to know

There has been a good amount of buzz on social media regarding Solar Eclipse 2018. (Reuters)

Solar Eclipse 2018: On Friday, July 13 the world will witness a breathtaking partial solar eclipse also known as a ‘Surya Grahan’. A solar eclipse is a result of the moon’s movement, wherein it passes between the Sun and the Earth, thus, blocking the sun fully or partially. A partial solar eclipse where the sun is blocked partially by the moon is quite frequent, on the other hand, a total solar eclipse, where the moon covers the entire sun is a rare sighting.

Solar Eclipse 2018 Date:

The first solar eclipse of 2018 will occur on July 13, Friday. The second one will take place in August on the 11th.

Solar Eclipse 2018 India Timing:

The Solar Eclipse 2018 in India will last for a total of 1 hour and 13 minutes. It will start from 07:18:23 am and go on till 08:31:05 am, as per the Indian local time.

Solar Eclipse 2018: astrology

There has been a good amount of buzz on social media regarding Solar Eclipse 2018. It falls on,13th which is said to be inauspicious according to popular culture. The date is associated with quite a few superstitions surrounding ill-luck. People in old times believed that since the sun, the god of light and the main provider of energy isn’t visible during eclipses it makes them inauspicious.

Though this is a partial eclipse but is still being looked forward to. The last Solar Eclipse of the same date was in December 1974, according to NASA.

The Myths and beliefs around a solar eclipse are quite common. In Indian culture, it is believed that one should avoid consumption of eatables and preferably stay indoors. Some believe that the duration of Solar eclipse should be spent practising meditation.

It is also believed that because of the absence of sun rays the number of bacteria and germs increase and prefer consuming food afterwards and choose to dispose of food kept in that duration because of the deteriorated nutrition value.

Solar ECLIPSE 2018: precautions

Practitioners of Ayurveda advice to fast during the eclipse as the bacteria and germs are said to be active in the absence of sunrays. however, People who suffer from any illness should refrain from fasting and consuming light satvik food or drink coconut water. Nuts are a source of ample nutrition and can be consumed. Many people nowadays don’t believe in any such practice and consume food without any worries.