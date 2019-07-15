Solan building collapse: Six Army personnel among 7 dead as four-storey building crumbles due to rain; 28 rescued so far

Rescue works underway after a building collapsed at Kumarhatti-Nahan road in Solan on Sunday evening.

As many as seven people, including 6 Army personnel, lost their lives and 25 others were injured after a four-storey hotel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. The building was located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road and housed a restaurant and a hotel. It collapsed on Sunday evening after heavy showers.

According to television reports, the Army officials from nearby Dagshai cantonment had gone for lunch at the restaurant when the unfortunate incident happened.

Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman said that Chief Minister Jairam Thakur visited the scene to oversee the rescue operation and ordered an inquiry into the tragedy. He said that at least 42 people were trapped under the rubble of which 28 including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians have been rescued.

“The bodies of six army men and a civilian have been extricated so far from the debris,” Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma said.

The initial rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF and local police. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams including one each from Haryana’s Panchkula and Shimla’s Sunni reached the incident site on Sunday night to carry out the rescue work. The third NDRF team from Panchkula reached Solan on Morning to join the rescue operation.