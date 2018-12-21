Sohrabuddin case verdict Live Updates: 13 years on, CBI court judgement in fake encounter case likely today

Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case verdict Live Updates: The fate of 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh-Tulsiram Prajapati, is likely to be decided today with a special CBI court in Mumbai set to pronounce its judgement in the case. The incident, in which most accused are policemen, took place in 2005. The Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case has always hogged limelight due to its links with high-profile politicians. BJP president Amit Shah was also named as one of the accused but was discharged in 2014. The prolonged trial saw 92 prosecution witnesses turning hostile.
Earlier in December, Special judge for CBI cases S J Sharma had said he will pronounce the verdict on December 21 after the final arguments were wrapped up. Sixteen out of the 38 persons charge-sheeted by the CBI were discharged by the court for want of evidence. The list included Shah, the then Rajasthan home minister Gulabchand Kataria, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande and former senior Gujarat police officer D G Vanzara.
Shaikh was reportedly killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005 near Ahmedabad. After Shaikh was killed, his wife was killed three days later and her body was disposed of, the CBI said. A year later, on December 27, 2006, Prajapati was also shot dead by Gujarat and Rajasthan police in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border.
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, who had arrested D G Vanzara and two other IPS officers in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case in 2007, has been suspended by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for allegedly "abdicating" his office as the IG and Principal of CRPF training school at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Rai was serving as inspector general and principal of the Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism (CIAT) School of the Central Reserve Police Force.
According to the CBI, Shaikh, an alleged gangster with terror links, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Prajapati were abducted by Gujarat police from a bus when they were on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad on the night of November 22 and 23, 2005.
The court earlier discharged, for want of evidence, 16 of the 38 persons charge-sheeted by the CBI. These included Amit Shah, the then Rajasthan home minister Gulabchand Kataria, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande and former senior Gujarat police officer D G Vanzara.
Even as the trial has wound down to a close, two prosecution witnesses applied to the court Wednesday that they be re-examined. One of them, Azam Khan, an aide of Shaikh, claimed in his plea that accused Abdul Rehman, a former police inspector who had allegedly fired on Shaikh, threatened Khan that if he did not depose as told, he would be framed up in false cases. His wife was also threatened, Khan claimed. Another witness, Mahendra Zala, a petrol pump owner, has alleged that the prosecution did not furnish to the court his statement recorded before a magistrate. The court will decide both pleas Friday, according to PTI.
The case was initially probed by the Gujarat CID before the CBI took over in 2010. The Supreme Court in 2013 directed that the trial be shifted to Mumbai from Gujarat on the central agency's request to ensure a fair trial. The prosecution examined 210 witnesses, of which 92 turned hostile.
Shaikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005 near Ahmedabad. His wife was killed three days later and her body was disposed of, the CBI said. A year later, on December 27, 2006, Prajapati was also shot dead by Gujarat and Rajasthan police in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border.