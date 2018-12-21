Sohrabuddin case verdict Live Updates: 13 years on, CBI court judgement in fake encounter case likely today

Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case verdict Live Updates: Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife

Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case verdict Live Updates: The fate of 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh-Tulsiram Prajapati, is likely to be decided today with a special CBI court in Mumbai set to pronounce its judgement in the case. The incident, in which most accused are policemen, took place in 2005. The Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case has always hogged limelight due to its links with high-profile politicians. BJP president Amit Shah was also named as one of the accused but was discharged in 2014. The prolonged trial saw 92 prosecution witnesses turning hostile.

Earlier in December, Special judge for CBI cases S J Sharma had said he will pronounce the verdict on December 21 after the final arguments were wrapped up. Sixteen out of the 38 persons charge-sheeted by the CBI were discharged by the court for want of evidence. The list included Shah, the then Rajasthan home minister Gulabchand Kataria, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande and former senior Gujarat police officer D G Vanzara.

Shaikh was reportedly killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005 near Ahmedabad. After Shaikh was killed, his wife was killed three days later and her body was disposed of, the CBI said. A year later, on December 27, 2006, Prajapati was also shot dead by Gujarat and Rajasthan police in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border.