Sohrabuddin case: Bombay HC dismisses PIL against CBI’s decision not to challenge Amit Shah’s discharge

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 12:49 PM

The Bombay High Court Friday dismissed a public interest litigation against the CBI's decision to not challenge a 2014 trial court order discharging BJP chief Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

Bombay HC dismisses PIL against CBI’s decision not to challenge Amit Shah’s discharge (PTI)

The Bombay High Court Friday dismissed a public interest litigation against the CBI’s decision to not challenge a 2014 trial court order discharging BJP chief Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case. A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said it was not inclined to grant relief sought in the petition.

The petition was filed by Bombay Lawyers Association questioning the CBI’s decision not to challenge the discharge granted to Shah in the case. “We are dismissing the petition. We are not inclined to grant any reliefs…especially when the petitioner is a body which has no locus in the case,” the court said in its judgement. A special CBI court had in 2014 discharged Shah in the case.

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005 by the Gujarat Police.

