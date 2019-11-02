Softening stand? Shiv Sena ready to follow coalition dharma till last moment

On Friday, Raut had said that the party will get the numbers for forming the state government. (File image)

Amid the ongoing political instability in Maharashtra on forming the next government, Shiv Sena was seen as softening its stand towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that it would adhere to the “coalition dharma” till the last moment as it contested the assembly polls in an alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “the Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also praised the move of the senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai. Dalwai has written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi recommending support for the Shiv Sena in forming the new government. Dalwai also recalled that Shiv Sena had supported Congress nominees Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee for the post of President of India earlier.

The Congress party seems to be divided over lending its support to Shiv Sena in government formation. Several leaders like AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushilkumar Shinde and Sanjay Nirupam are against extending support to the Shiv Sena.

On Friday, Raut had said that the party will get the numbers required for forming the state government.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a war of words over the post of CM. The Shiv Sena has been demanding the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and RPI (Republican Party of India) leader Ramdas Athawale said that the new Chief Minister should be from BJP.

The recently conducted assembly election in Maharashtra has not given any party an absolute majority. In the 288-member House, the halfway mark is 145. Winning 105 seats, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Shiv Sena secures 56 seats while NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will end on November 8, 2019.