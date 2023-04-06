Sociowash bags creative and digital mandate for fitness chain Anytime Fitness India

Sociowash, a creative digital agency, has bagged the creative and digital mandate for Anytime Fitness India, a franchise of 24-hour health and fitness clubs, headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, United States.

As per the company, the agency will aid Anytime Fitness in growing its social media, ORM, and overall digital and creative strategy, as part of the engagement. Further, the agency team will work on brand campaigns and assets as per events, topicals, and brand goals.

The mandate will be managed by the Delhi team of Sociwash. The agency won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch, the company informed.

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder at Sociowash, commenting on the win said, “The health and fitness segment has always intrigued me and working with Anytime Fitness will enable us in spreading awareness about fitness. Building a connection between the company and the customer that goes beyond their usage phase is the goal. We are looking forward to building a strong social media presence for them along with a long and productive partnership.”

“Anytime Fitness India has been on a mission to make India healthy for a decade now. With our mission to enrich lives through better health, convenience, community, and inspiration-driven franchise ownership, we look forward to working with Sociowash to communicate our message about the importance of fitness through social media platforms and create an impact on our audiences. We believe that this collaboration with Sociowash will help us scale new heights on social media because of their expert strategy and unwavering dedication”, Vikas Jain, managing Director of Anytime Fitness India, stated.

