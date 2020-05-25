How Yogi Adityanath’s Migrant Commission will turn saviour for workers in Uttar Pradesh – 5 points

Uttar Pradesh Migrant Commission initiative: In the wake of reports of mounting troubles for migrant workers across the country during COVID-19 pandemic, Yogi Adityanath government in UP has decided to set up a Commission for migrant labourers who have returned to the state.
Uttar Pradesh Migrant Commission plan: In the wake of reports of mounting troubles for migrant workers across the country during COVID-19 pandemic, Yogi Adityanath government in UP has decided to set up a Commission for migrant labourers who have returned to the state. The Commission will ensure that no worker from the state is ill-treated anywhere in the country or faces dire financial crisis. The Commission will ensure that all migrant labourers of the state are provided with social security and insurance. Attempts will also be made to ensure they are provided employment within the state. Not only this, if any state wants the manpower from UP, it will have to take permission from the Uttar Pradesh government. Without such permission, no state will be able to hire labourers from UP. Here are five key points to know about this unique initiative by Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh:
- Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the Migrant Commission.
- Uttar Pradesh CM said that these workers are the biggest resource for the state and they will be provided employment within UP as the state government is going to set up a panel for their employment.
- According to the Uttar Pradesh CM, if a state wants migrant labourers from UP back, they will have to seek permission from the UP government. Such a State will have to ensure the social, legal and monetary rights of the workers from UP.
- Earlier, the UP government had asked state officials to conduct a skill mapping of migrant labourers who have returned to the state.
- The Uttar Pradesh CM has also ordered officials to send all returning migrant workers to home quarantine after providing them with rations and Rs 1000 in cash.
