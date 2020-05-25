How Yogi Adityanath’s Migrant Commission will turn saviour for workers in Uttar Pradesh – 5 points

Check Yogi Adityanath’s Migrant Commission plan details for Workers

Uttar Pradesh Migrant Commission plan: In the wake of reports of mounting troubles for migrant workers across the country during COVID-19 pandemic, Yogi Adityanath government in UP has decided to set up a Commission for migrant labourers who have returned to the state. The Commission will ensure that no worker from the state is ill-treated anywhere in the country or faces dire financial crisis. The Commission will ensure that all migrant labourers of the state are provided with social security and insurance. Attempts will also be made to ensure they are provided employment within the state. Not only this, if any state wants the manpower from UP, it will have to take permission from the Uttar Pradesh government. Without such permission, no state will be able to hire labourers from UP. Here are five key points to know about this unique initiative by Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh: