Social security cover: Crucial meet between House panel on labour and govt deferred

A crucial meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on labour with the government slated for Friday to discuss on extending a credible statutory social security cover to migrant workers has been deferred to June 17, as a senior labour ministry official has gone on home quarantine after two of his staff were tested positive for Covid-19.

“On the request of the labour secretary, we have postponed the meeting to June 17,” committee chairman Bhartruhari Mahtab told FE, without giving further details.

Besides, the committee was also expected to urge the government to extend the policy of national portability of ration cards announced recently to other assorted benefits, such as MGNREGA, Atal Pension Yojana, Prdhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Ujjwala (LPG) scheme.

Seamless portability of voluntary social security schemes and other sops without distinguishing between place of origin and place of work was also expected to be discussed.

Currently, social security schemes under ESIC and EPFO for organised sector workers are portable. ESIC subscribers are eligible to avail of benefits at any part of the country, while EPFO is providing its subscribers with a portable universal account (UAN) number that remains the same throughout even if one switches jobs.

Under the labour code on social security, the labour ministry had earlier proposed to universalise social security for all sets of workers, but the Bill it introduced in Lok Sabha in December last year proposed to form a National Social Security Board that would recommend the Centre suitable schemes for the different sections of unorganised workers.

The Bill also proposes to empower the Centre to constitute a social security fund for unorgansied workers, platform workers or gig workers or any such class of workers.

The House committee on labour, while studying the labour code on operational safety, health and working conditions, had rejected the labour ministry’s proposal of arrogating to itself the power to fix the wage floor for inter-state migrant workers in the name of uniformity.

If any state government wants to set minimum wages higher than prescribed by the Centre for inter-state migrant workers, it should be free to do so, it had said.