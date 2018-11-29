Social media not enough, Congress turns to AI to Charm its way into Telangana

Both Congress and BJP have efficient IT cells.

The Congress party has turned to Artificial Intelligence in its bid to improve the communication between the leadership and the party leaders and workers in Telangana. Chairman of USM Group Kalakuntla Madan Mohan, who is also an IT professional, has developed an Artificial Intelligence-based communication programme called Congress Human Resources Management System (CHARMS).

The system will act as a bridge and a pathway between the leadership and the party leaders and workers as part of the party’s initiative to safeguard greater partnership in the organisation.

Focussing on the grassroot level, the developers are aiming to get 80,000 leaders and booth level leaders aboard the CHARMS which is also an addition to the mobile app of the party – Shakthi where the party workers have been asked to enroll themselves.

Hoping to bring the youth into the fold and give as new image to the party, the party has communicated to its leaders to get about 1,000 workers from every mandal.

The programme is exclusive for Congress and contains features such as live poll, live poll monitoring, conference, processing, feedback through AI, among others, Madan Mohan told The Hans India. As per a report from Live Mint, feed data can be fed by party leaders into the app in real time to get numbers and manage Congress workers from the booth-level committees. An automated system will also study real-time trends on social media and send communication to party workers.

The inferences from the above analysis can be used by the PCC, DCC and mandal committee leaders. Furthermore, a ranking system is also in place for the party leaders for selecting possible candidates. The programme also keeps a record of the initiatives taken up by leaders in their jurisdictions.

This way, it be will be easier for the party leadership to communicate any information to the second-rung leader and workers. So far, nearly 8,000 leaders of the congress party have been included and the booth-level leaders will soon follow.

The party is of the view that CHARMS will be more efficient in ensuring communication with a “maximum number” of members, unlike social media platforms, although the party is still making full use of it.

It’s not just Congress, even BJP has an efficient IT cell. The party had made full use of its IT cell on social media in keeping with the trends.

BJP chief Amit Shah in July 2018 attended a “Social media volunteers meet of Eastern UP” as a chief guest and reportedly asked them to use their “creative minds to defeat opponents”ahead of the the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.