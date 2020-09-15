  • MORE MARKET STATS

Social media being used systematically to defame Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

By: |
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 1:03 PM

The Shiv Sena's remarks came against the backdrop of its workers recently roughing up a retired Navy officer in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. Since the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there is no restriction on it, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Maharashtra and the Marathis are experiencing such a situation for the past some days, it said.

Related News

“Social media is being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. But if anyone retorts to such gossiping in their own style, then concerns are raised about one’s (the users) freedom of speech,” the Marathi daily said without mentioning any incident.

It also referred to Supreme Court judge NV Ramanas recent comment where he said “judges are now becoming victims of juicy gossip and slanderous social media postings as they restrain themselves from speaking in their own defence”. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said what Justice Ramana said is true and applies to almost all sectors with its degree varying.

The Shiv Sena’s remarks came against the backdrop of its workers recently roughing up a retired Navy officer in Mumbai for circulating on social media a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. The party was also recently engaged in a war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who in a Twitter post likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress, also said some machineries have to face “false criticism” helplessly due to government obligation, but that does not mean social media users take disadvantage of it.

The party also wondered if social media users will show the maturity of understanding what Justice Ramana said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Social media being used systematically to defame Mumbai Maharashtra Shiv Sena
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Unaffected by deaths’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over statement on migrant labourers in Lok Sabha
2Ayodhya: SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Mandir trust days after fraud transactions
3No one can stop Uddhav Thackeray from visiting Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust