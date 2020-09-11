  • MORE MARKET STATS

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away after suffering multiple-organ failure

By: |
September 11, 2020 8:08 PM

The 80-year-old became a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1977, and had served as a cabinet Minister for Education in the state.

Swami Agnivesh was 80.

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi on Friday. ANI reported that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering multi-organ failure and his condition was being closely monitored, the hospital had said.

The 80-year-old became a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1977, and had served as a cabinet Minister for Education in the state.

Related News

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away after suffering multiple-organ failure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Accused arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari’s UK extradition hearing in June 2021
2Congress declares first list of 15 candidates for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh
3FIR against 86 Samajwadi Party workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws