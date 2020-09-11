Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away after suffering multiple-organ failure

Swami Agnivesh was 80.

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi on Friday. ANI reported that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering multi-organ failure and his condition was being closely monitored, the hospital had said.

The 80-year-old became a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1977, and had served as a cabinet Minister for Education in the state.

More details awaited.