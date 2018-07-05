Snubbed by bureaucrats, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches out to L-G Anil Baijal, seeks time for meeting

Arvind Kejriwal likely to meet L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached out to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today after officials of the city government rejected a key demand of the CM to issue an order pertaining to the transfer and postings of officials. Following the Supreme Court’s verdict stating that the L-G did not have executive powers and was bound by the aid and advice of the ministers, bureaucrats had refused to comply with the Delhi government’s directives asking issue of an order on transfer and postings.

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister said, “Sought time to meet Hon’ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon’ble SC and in the development of Delhi.”

On Wednesday night, after the landmark judgement of the Supreme court, the Delhi government issued a new notification for transfer and postings of bureaucrats. The government has made Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the approving authority. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also appealed to officials and the Centre to abide by the top court’s verdict.

According to reports, Delhi’s Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had written a letter to Sisodia stating that government’s directive does not quash the 2015 notification which took the services department away from the Delhi government.

Speaking to reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “The chief secretary has written to me saying the services department will not follow the orders. If they are not going to abide by it and the transfer files will still be seen by the L-G then it will amount to contempt of the Constitution bench. I appeal to the officers as well as the Centre to abide by the Supreme Court judgement,” reports PTI.

Sisodia added that the government is consulting legal experts on the situation. “We are consulting our lawyers about what can be done in the situation,” Sisodia said reported PTI.

Another Delhi minister Gopal Rai has also slammed the Lieutenant Governor over not abiding by the top court’s verdict. In a tweet, Rai said, “Despite the verdict of the Supreme court, the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor are provoking officials not to follow the orders of the Delhi government. This shows that the Centre will not stop its tactics to harass the Delhi government.”

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra led five-judge Constitution bench ruled on Wednesday that the L-G does not have independent decision-making powers. The court also added that the real power lies with the elected government of Delhi-NCT. The apex court had also laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital. The power tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government and the L-G started months after the party swept to power in Delhi in 2015.