Snooping row: Supreme Court asks for govt reply on pleas in six weeks

The December 20 notification, according to petitions, gave investigating agencies sweeping powers to intercept and monitor data on computers, thus is “illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires” and also amounted to “snooping”.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a batch of petitions challenging the December notification

of the home ministry that authorised 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information stored on any computer on grounds of internal security.

A bench led by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the surveillance order within six weeks.

According to the notification, 10 central probe and snoop agencies are empowered under the Information Technology (IT) Act for computer interception and analysis. The 10 agencies notified under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by lawyer Shreya Singhal, her co-petitioner and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, Supreme Court lawyer ML Sharma and others seeking that the order of December 20 be quashed in the interest of justice as it is against the fundamental right to privacy.

Sharma also sought to prohibit the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings, inquiry or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the IT Act based on the notification.

The petition alleged that the notification gives the state the right to access every communication, computer and mobile and “to use it to protect political interest and object of the present executive political party”.

While the government’s move set off a political storm with the opposition accusing the Centre of trying to create a “surveillance state”, the Central government said the rules for intercepting and monitoring computer data were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power and its new order only notified the designated authority which can carry out such action.

Giving the go-ahead under Section 69 (1) of the IT Act, 2000, the home ministry said that it can direct any agency after it is satisfied that “it is necessary or expedient to do in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence”. However, each case of interception, monitoring, decryption has to be approved by the Union home secretary and reviewed every two months by the cabinet secretary. The provision also binds subscribers or service providers or any person to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies and anyone failing to do will face seven-year imprisonment and fine.