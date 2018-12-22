Snooping row: Misinformation campaign being run to hurt India’s image, says Kiren Rijiju

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 10:16 PM

Amid a row over the government's decision to allow 10 agencies to intercept information on computers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said no agency can snoop on citizens and that a misinformation campaign was being run to hurt the country's image and security.

KIREN RIJUJU, spy row, snoopgate row, kiran rijuju, government agencies snooping row, snooping row, government agencies, govt agencies snooping, snooping by government agenciesUnion minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said no agency can snoop on citizens and that a misinformation campaign was being run to hurt the country’s image and security.

Amid a row over the government’s decision to allow 10 agencies to intercept information on computers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said no agency can snoop on citizens and that a misinformation campaign was being run to hurt the country’s image and security. He said the latest Home Ministry notification was aimed at enabling Internet service providers to help in serious cases of uploading of child pornography and jehadi contents. Rijiju said the ministry has just put the rules framed by the UPA dispensation in 2009 in public domain.

“No agency can snoop on citizens. Rules framed by UPA Govt in 2009 have been put by MHA in public domain to prevent misuse by unauthorised persons, agencies or service providers,” Rijiju tweeted. The Union minister of state for home said a “misinformation campaign is being spread to hurt the image of India and its security”.
The issue had rocked the Rajya Sabha Friday with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad alleging that “undeclared Emergency has taken final shape” and “all federal agencies have been let loose”.

Congress leader Anand Sharma had said “India will become a police state” with such “sweeping powers” to agencies to intercept information. Hitting back, Union minister Arun Jaitley had said the Congress was crying foul over powers created by it when it was in the government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Snooping row: Misinformation campaign being run to hurt India’s image, says Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition