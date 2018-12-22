Snoop on computers: Status quo in law prevails, say experts

The move by the home ministry to authorise 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt all the data contained in “any” computer system under section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, is not a drastically new insertion and does not confer any new powers on security or law enforcement agencies, experts said.

Rules relating to section 69 which were made in 2009 authorises the central government or a state government or any of its officers to intercept, monitor or decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. The home ministry through its latest order has listed 10 central probe agencies which will now be empowered under the Act for such interception and analysis.

According to cyber law expert, Pawan Duggal apart from listing the names of the central agencies nothing else has been added to Section 69 of the IT Act. He said that the provision to intercept, monitor and decrypt has been there since 2009 and it is not that now these agencies will get a blanket power to conduct surveillance or interception. They will continue to need authorisation from the home secretary as before.

“The whole furore seems to be because the Supreme Court now recognises right to privacy as a fundamental right which flows from Article 21 of the Constitution. Perhaps the government should have revisited section 69 of the IT Act in the light of the SC’s order on Right to Privacy,” Duggal told FE.

During the later hours of Friday, the home ministry also came out with a statement which said the new order “does not confer any new powers” on any security or law enforcement agency. The statement came as the Opposition termed the move an assault on fundamental rights and joined hands against it.

The order, which came on Thursday night was brought out by the ‘cyber and information security’ division of the ministry under the authority of home secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The home ministry also said adequate safeguards are provided in the IT Act, 2000 and similar provisions and procedures already exist in the Telegraph Act along with “identical safeguards”.

The ministry said “each case” of such computer interception, monitoring and decryption is “to be approved by the competent authority, which is the union home secretary”.

According to rule 22 of the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules 2009, all cases of interception or monitoring or decryption are to be placed before the review committee, headed by the cabinet secretary, which shall meet at least once in two months to review such cases.

In case of state governments, such cases are reviewed by a committee headed by the chief secretary concerned.

The 10 agencies notified under the new order are Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J-K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner.