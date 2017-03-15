SNC-Lavalin case: Harish Salve to represent Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Harish Salve will represent Pinarayi Vijayan when the case comes up in court next time. (IE)

Even as Mathrubhumi has reported how the CBI listed out errors committed by Kerala Chief Minister while signing the agreement with Canadian company SNC Lavalin, the latest development reported by Manorama News is that Harish Salve will represent Pinarayi Vijayan when the case comes up in court next time. This has been confirmed by senior lawyer and former Advocate General, MK Damodaran, who had been representing Pinarayi Vijayan till now.

The Lavalin case is not a fresh case against Pinarayi Vijayan. It goes a long way back to the time he was Power Minister in the state and pertains to a Rs 238-crore contract that Pinarayi Vijayan had signed with a Canadian company called SNC Lavalin in1997, while he was the Power Minister.

According to Mathrubhumi’s report, the CBI has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan had shown extra interest in this deal and to the extent that he had even covered up facts from cabinet colleagues.

One of the charges against Pinarayi Vijayan relates to the funding raised for a cancer hospital in Malabar while awarding this power contract to the Canadian company. It was alleged that as part of the Lavalin deal, the Canadian company promised to contribute to the funding of the Malabar Cancer Center located in Pinarayi Vijayan’s home town in Kannur.

However, in 2009, the CAG found several irregularities in this deal. It was found that not only was the power station renovation not carried out but the funds that had been promised for the Cancer hospital did not materialise. Further, the estimated loss to the state exchequer was pegged at around Rs 347 crore!