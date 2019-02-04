Smriti Irani’s declaration: Will quit politics the day PM Modi retires

Union minister Smriti Irani has declared that she will call it a day in politics the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi retires from public life. Speaking at an event in Pune on Sunday, Irani said that she feels very fortunate to have worked under the leadership of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now under Modi’s guidance.

“I entered politics to work under charismatic leaders. I was very lucky to work under leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and I am currently serving under Narendra Modi,” she said. “Never,” she replied when asked ‘will one see pradhan sevak Smriti Irani’.

The BJP leader also said that she will retire from active politics they day PM Modi decides to hand over the reins. “The day ‘pradhan sevak’ Narendra Modi decides that he will hang his boots, is the day I will leave Indian politics,” she declared.

When asked if she will challenge Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls once again, she said, “People (of Amethi) were nor able to recognise me in Amethi in 2014 but now they know who I am.”

At present, Irani is a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2014, she had unsuccessfully contested from Amethi. Despite losing the election, Irani visited Amethi several times and her popularity in the constituency has shot up significantly in last few years.

If the BJP decides to field Irani once again from here, the battle of Amethi is bound to become interesting as Amethi has been the stronghold of Congress since 1980. Barring 1998, the Congress has always won from here. Rahul Gandhi has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha since 2004.