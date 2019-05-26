Smriti Irani’s close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

By: |
Published: May 26, 2019 9:07:33 AM

Baraulia village was in news during campaigning in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi.

 

Smriti Irani, close aide, shot dead, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh, Baraulia village, Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress, BJP, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha election results 2019Smriti Irani?s close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi (ANI)

A former village head was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, police said Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said Surendra Singh (50), the former head of Baraulia village was shot at around 11.30 pm Saturday. He was referred to Lucknow in a serious condition and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police officer said, adding two people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation was underway.

Baraulia village was in news during campaigning in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi. Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear.

In the general elections, the Congress suffered a major embarrassment with Rahul Gandhi losing the party’s stronghold Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani by 55,120 votes.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Smriti Irani’s close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition